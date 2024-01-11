IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,155.00 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,794.32 and a 1 year high of $7,191.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6,515.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,246.79.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

