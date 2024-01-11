IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.