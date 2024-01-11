IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 413 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,751,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $462.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $478.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.94 and a 200 day moving average of $437.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

