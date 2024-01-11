ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.