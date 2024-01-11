i3 Energy Plc (I3E) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

i3 Energy Price Performance

i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 10.14 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The company has a market capitalization of £121.68 million, a PE ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 0.24. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.85 ($0.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Energy

In related news, insider Majid Shafiq bought 337,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £33,729.10 ($42,994.39). Corporate insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

