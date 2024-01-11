Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $242.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $252.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $261.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $1,833,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

