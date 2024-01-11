HSBC Upgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Buy

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on C. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

C opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.