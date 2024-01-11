Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.6% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

