Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $136.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

