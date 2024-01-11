Head to Head Survey: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and Elme Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $89.24 million 5.65 $4.71 million ($0.29) -48.48 Elme Communities $209.38 million 6.10 -$30.87 million ($0.61) -23.85

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elme Communities. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elme Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gladstone Land and Elme Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 1 2 0 2.67 Elme Communities 0 3 1 0 2.25

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.21%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Gladstone Land pays out -193.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elme Communities pays out -118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Elme Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 15.27% 1.89% 0.97% Elme Communities -23.77% -4.35% -2.86%

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Elme Communities on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

