Head to Head Survey: EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -197.35% -32.17% -24.74% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and EpicQuest Education Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and EpicQuest Education Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $163.17 million 0.17 -$25.79 million ($4.50) -0.62 EpicQuest Education Group International $5.70 million 4.04 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

EpicQuest Education Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

EpicQuest Education Group International beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. In addition, the company offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Free Report)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.