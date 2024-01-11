Head-To-Head Survey: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG)

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vitro Diagnostics and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

BioCardia has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 499.61%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $3.29 million N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A BioCardia $570,000.00 25.30 -$11.91 million ($0.62) -1.08

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and BioCardia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vitro Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics -358.86% -392.50% -69.66% BioCardia -2,197.72% -645.14% -185.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vitro Diagnostics beats BioCardia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

