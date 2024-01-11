Head to Head Review: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Issuer Direct and Capgemini’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $23.51 million 2.63 $1.93 million $0.36 45.12 Capgemini $23.18 billion 1.49 $1.63 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct.

This table compares Issuer Direct and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Issuer Direct and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A Capgemini 0 1 1 0 2.50

Issuer Direct currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.23%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Capgemini.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Capgemini on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services in cloud, cybersecurity, quality assurance, testing, and new technology fields. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with CONA Services LLC to develop digital solutions for the consumer products industry and retail customers; and Innoveo Inc. to deliver digital transformation solutions to insurance clients across various lines of business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

