Head to Head Review: Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) vs. Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hut 8 and Burford Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 0 1 2 0 2.67 Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hut 8 presently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential downside of 41.51%. Burford Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Hut 8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hut 8 and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 and Burford Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $73.90 million 7.27 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -4.40 Burford Capital $766.80 million 4.26 $30.51 million N/A N/A

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Hut 8 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.