Head to Head Review: Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) versus Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$7.82 million ($0.71) -13.92 Neptune Wellness Solutions $52.62 million 0.05 -$60.46 million ($100.18) -0.01

Greenwich LifeSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neptune Wellness Solutions. Greenwich LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neptune Wellness Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.9% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenwich LifeSciences and Neptune Wellness Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenwich LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -80.50% -78.56% Neptune Wellness Solutions -71.09% N/A -74.66%

Volatility and Risk

Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

