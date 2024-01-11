Head-To-Head Analysis: First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) vs. Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.17% 13.46% 2.25% Universal Insurance 5.34% 21.95% 2.50%

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Acceptance and Universal Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $302.30 million 0.26 -$17.49 million $0.24 8.54 Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.39 -$22.26 million $2.34 7.00

First Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Insurance. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Universal Insurance has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats First Acceptance on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.