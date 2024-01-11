Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HARP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

HARP stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $380.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

