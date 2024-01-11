Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT Raised to $28.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

