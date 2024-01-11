Graypoint LLC Has $343,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.18.

Hess Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HES opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average is $147.75. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

