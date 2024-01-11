Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $372.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,412 shares of company stock valued at $250,458,017 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

