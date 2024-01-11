GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $44,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

