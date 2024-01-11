GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

