Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $881,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GL opened at $120.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.