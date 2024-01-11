Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 1.5 %

GAW opened at GBX 9,975 ($127.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,397.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,305 ($105.86) and a fifty-two week high of £118.50 ($151.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.19.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.