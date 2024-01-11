Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Games Workshop Group Stock Up 1.5 %
GAW opened at GBX 9,975 ($127.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,397.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,305 ($105.86) and a fifty-two week high of £118.50 ($151.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.19.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
