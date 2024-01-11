Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

FTNT opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

