Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.42.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

