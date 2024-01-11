Financial Survey: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($25.32) -0.27 Assure $10.85 million 0.17 -$30.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares PolyPid and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PolyPid and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assure has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,883.96%. Given Assure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assure is more favorable than PolyPid.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -330.26% -91.72% Assure -400.68% -6,320.92% -169.03%

Summary

PolyPid beats Assure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

