Financial Review: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) versus Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.62 $40.40 million N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $1.07 billion 4.84 $187.36 million $1.30 20.75

Allegro MicroSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultra Clean.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 0.03% 5.31% 2.59% Allegro MicroSystems 24.25% 26.08% 21.74%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ultra Clean and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ultra Clean and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.72%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $48.86, indicating a potential upside of 81.09%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Ultra Clean on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

