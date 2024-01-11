Financial Contrast: ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) versus The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A ANA 8.43% 17.53% 4.67%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $3.06 billion 2.19 $559.54 million N/A N/A ANA $12.64 billion N/A $662.13 million $0.46 9.28

This table compares The Berkeley Group and ANA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Berkeley Group and ANA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 2 2 0 0 1.50 ANA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

ANA beats The Berkeley Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

