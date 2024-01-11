FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.15.

NYSE FDX opened at $250.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP increased its holdings in FedEx by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

