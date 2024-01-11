Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $38.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.
FHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE FHI opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Federated Hermes Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.