Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $38.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $24,584,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 87.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 533,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.