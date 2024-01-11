Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

