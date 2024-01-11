Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 488,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 51.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

