Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

