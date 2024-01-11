Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 149.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103,344 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,829,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,081,000 after buying an additional 66,620 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $390.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

