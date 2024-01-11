Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

