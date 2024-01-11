Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $69.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NYSE ES opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $62,562,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

