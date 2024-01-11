Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVRG. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Evergy Stock Down 0.2 %

EVRG stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $64.66.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Evergy by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Evergy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

