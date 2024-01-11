Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.68.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

