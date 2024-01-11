Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $141.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $117.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $260.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

