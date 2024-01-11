Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXK stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.74 million, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

