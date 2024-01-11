Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 380 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 744,412 shares of company stock valued at $250,458,017. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $372.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

