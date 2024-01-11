Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 132.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 878,677 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

EFC opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 39.81. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

