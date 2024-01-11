Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.67.

NYSE:ECL opened at $197.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

