Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $205.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after acquiring an additional 600,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after acquiring an additional 487,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $60,428,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

