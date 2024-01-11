E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. E2open Parent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

E2open Parent Trading Up 8.3 %

ETWO stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on E2open Parent

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.