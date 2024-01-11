DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

DKNG stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 68.1% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 355.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 603.1% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 340,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

