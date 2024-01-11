DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DASH. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,400 shares of company stock worth $47,728,206. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

