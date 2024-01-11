Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $370.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $330.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.76.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $414.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

