Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,036 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.24% of Dollar General worth $55,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $134.06 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $242.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.